Moscow League of Women Voters Speaker — Noon to 1 p.m. Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Casey Bolt, executive director of Sojourners Alliance, will discuss homelessness resources and barriers in Idaho.

UI Women’s Center 50th — 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration available at bit.ly/3opCscA. Four founders of the University of Idaho Women’s Center will discuss how the center has grown and changed. For more information visit bit.ly/3mDC5L6.

