Moscow League of Women Voters Speaker — Noon to 1 p.m. Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Casey Bolt, executive director of Sojourners Alliance, will discuss homelessness resources and barriers in Idaho.
UI Women’s Center 50th — 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration available at bit.ly/3opCscA. Four founders of the University of Idaho Women’s Center will discuss how the center has grown and changed. For more information visit bit.ly/3mDC5L6.
Book Release Party — 7 p.m. LeCompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Release party and panel discussion for Jennifer Ladino who was featured in Mallory McDuff’s new book. Part of BookPeople of Moscow’s Art and Author Series.
Hamp’s Gala — 7 p.m. Administration Building Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Evening kick off concert of the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. Student ensembles from the Lionel Hampton School of Music. Tickets available at uitickets.com.
Thursday
Moscow Artwalk — 4-8 p.m. Various locations, downtown Moscow. Free. Visit any of the 10 host locations throughout downtown Moscow to see visual, culinary, literary and performing arts. For a complete list of locations visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
BINGO Fundraiser — 6-9 p.m. Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Beer, snacks, cash prizes and more to benefit Palouse Land Trust. For more information visit bit.ly/3L6BhYw.
World Music Celebration — 7 p.m. ICCU Arena, University of Idaho, Moscow. Tickets available online at uitickets.com. Features UI Jazz Band, UI Jazz Choir, Habib Iddrisu and more.
Idaho’s native plants — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow and via Zoom at bit.ly/40g3dxt. A presentation from the Idaho Native Plant Society White Pine Chapter on plants only found in Idaho.
Palouse People Series — 7-8 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, Main Waiting Room, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Kathy Meyer will discuss the history of quilting from Ancient Egypt to World War II.
Palouse Choral Society — 7:30 p.m. Byran Hall, 605 Veterans Way, WSU, Pullman. Palouse Choral Society and Washington State University School of Music Choir and Orchestra performance of Haydn’s “Mass for Troubled Times.”