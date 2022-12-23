Today
“It’s a Wonderful Life” — 7 p.m. today, Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Adults $7, children $3. Free hot cocoa from One World Cafe, appearance from Santa and nonperishable food drive for local food banks.
Ongoing
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy with snow. High 23F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 7:49 am
Today
“It’s a Wonderful Life” — 7 p.m. today, Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Adults $7, children $3. Free hot cocoa from One World Cafe, appearance from Santa and nonperishable food drive for local food banks.
Ongoing
Festival of trees — Through Dec. 31, The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Decorated trees on display during library hours.
“Pamala Caughey, Unforeseen” — Through Dec. 31, Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Exhibit of a dozen large multipanel pieces and range of smaller works by the Caughey, a Hamilton, Mont., artist.
“Chosen Family” — Through Jan. 31. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Paintings of people and their pets by Holly Ashkannejhad in the Hallway Gallery.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Paid subscribers get unlimited digital access to online news, including the e-edition, access to digital archives back to 1989, and the option of a print edition delivered to your home six days a week
Offer applies to new subscribing households only. Excludes mail delivery.