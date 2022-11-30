Vandal Family Candlelight Vigil — 5 p.m. ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Gathering in memory of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves. Online at uidaho.edu/remember.
Community Nights in Colfax — 3:30-5 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Ornament decorating for the entire family. Ornaments will decorate the children’s library tree for the Festival of Trees.
University of Idaho Women’s Center 50th Anniversary — 6 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Free. Registration required, space is limited. Register at WC50thGala.eventbrite.com. Live music, food and no-host bar.
Winterfest — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Colfax. Compete in a 5K, take a Perkins House Vintage Christmas Tour, enjoy the Festival of Trees and end the day with fireworks after the parade. More information at explorecolfax.com.
Appaloosa Museum Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. Free. Santa arrives at 10:15 a.m.
Holiday Arts and Craft Gala — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Artists from around the region will sell handmade goods. Homemade soup, bread and desserts available for sale.
“Keiko Hara: The Poetics of Space, Four Decades of Paintings and Prints” — Through Dec. 10. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition chronicling Hara’s woodblock printmaking.
McConnell Mansion-inspired Art — Through Dec. 16. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society.