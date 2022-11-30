Today

Vandal Family Candlelight Vigil — 5 p.m. ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Gathering in memory of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves. Online at uidaho.edu/remember.

Community Nights in Colfax — 3:30-5 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Ornament decorating for the entire family. Ornaments will decorate the children’s library tree for the Festival of Trees.

