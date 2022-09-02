“Dark” — 7-8 p.m. today and 5-6 p.m. Sunday, WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check. A tour of September skies, followed by a full dome movie about dark matter. For more info, see physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
Human Rights Day at Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Moscow. Learn about regional and national welcoming communities and contribute thoughts on the theme of “Building a Welcoming Community.”
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
Little House Day — 1-8 p.m. White Spring Ranch Museum, 1004 Lorang Road, Genesee. Live music, spinning demonstrations and ice cream treats. Tours available of the museum and photo booths available.
Vandal Tailgate at WSU — 3:30 - 6 p.m. Ensminger Pavilion, 455 Lincoln Drive, Pullman. $25 pre registration includes round trip transportation from the Kibbie Dome to the Vandal Tailgate and a meal. Register at uidaho.edu/tailgates.
Vintage Threshing Bee — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Palouse Empire Fairgrounds 5 miles west of Colfax. See wheat plowing and threshing by old farm equipment and draft horses. No-host lunch will be provided by Ranch House Catering in the fairgrounds community building starting at noon.
Vandal Pub Crawl — 1-5 p.m. Pour Company, 402 W. Sixth St., No. 102, Moscow. Cost: $20. Presented by Latah County Vandal Boosters. Benefits Vandal Scholarship fund.