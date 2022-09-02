Today

“Dark” — 7-8 p.m. today and 5-6 p.m. Sunday, WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check. A tour of September skies, followed by a full dome movie about dark matter. For more info, see physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.

Saturday

Tags

Recommended for you