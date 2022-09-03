Human Rights Day at Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Moscow. Learn about regional and national welcoming communities and contribute thoughts on the theme of “Building a Welcoming Community.”
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
Little House Day — 1-8 p.m. White Spring Ranch Museum, 1004 Lorang Road, Genesee. Live music, spinning demonstrations and ice cream treats. Tours available of the museum and photo booths available.
Vandal Tailgate at WSU — 3:30-6 p.m. Ensminger Pavilion, 455 Lincoln Drive, Pullman. $25 pre registration includes round trip transportation from the Kibbie Dome to the Vandal Tailgate and a meal. Register at uidaho.edu/tailgates.
Vintage Threshing Bee — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Palouse Empire Fairgrounds 5 miles west of Colfax. See wheat plowing and threshing by old farm equipment and draft horses. No-host lunch will be provided by Ranch House Catering in the fairgrounds community building starting at noon.
Vandal Pub Crawl — 1-5 p.m. Pour Company, 402 W. Sixth St., No. 102, Moscow. Cost: $20. Presented by Latah County Vandal Boosters. Benefits Vandal Scholarship fund.
Back to League Night — 5 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. No host bar, potluck dinner. Moscow League of Women Voters nonmembers are invited, attendees should bring a covered dish or dessert to share.
AARP Idaho visits Moscow — 5-6:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Light refreshments will be served. Discussion about feedback and messaging for the Legislature in January. Open to the public.
Moscow Garden Club — Noon, 1375 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. First meeting of the year for the Moscow Garden Club. Free and open to everyone interested in gardening.
Moscow Comedy Fest — Three-night comedy show begins at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Tickets start at $20. Includes comedians Brian Regan, Josh Johnson, Kristin Key, Monica Nevi, Grant Lyon and more. More information available at moscowcomedy.com.