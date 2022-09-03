Today

Human Rights Day at Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Moscow. Learn about regional and national welcoming communities and contribute thoughts on the theme of “Building a Welcoming Community.”

Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.

Tags

Recommended for you