Today
Storytime with Police Chief Gary Jenkins — 10:30 a.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Jenkins and other police officers will read to children.
Eric Herman and Puppy Dog Dave — 1 p.m. Garfield City Park and 4 p.m. Colfax Eells Park. Free. Bring blankets or folded chairs for seating at both parks. Join the Friends of Whitman County for a show with comedy, creativity and audience participation.
Thursday
“The Legacy Lives on Through Their Art” — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bank Left Gallery and Bistro, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Exhibit showing the work of Terry Abraham and Nicole Taflinger, 54 years after their first showing together at WSU.
Eric Herman and Puppy Dog Dave — 10:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Appy Festival — 3-6 p.m. Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. Free. Live music, food, vendors, horse rides.
Reptile Man — 1 p.m. Genesee City Park and 3 p.m. Deary City Park. Zoologist and educator Scott Petersen of The Reptile Zoo will present live reptiles to teach the importance of all animals in nature.
Summer Reading Storytime Theatre — 3-4 p.m. Troy City Park. An interactive theatrical presentation from the Troy Theatre Company. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair for seating.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus. Join the Department of Student Involvement for a screening of “Soul.”
Friday
Palouse Arts Council Artwalk — 1-5 p.m. Exhibits at the Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., in Palouse. Local artists on display at the center and in downtown businesses.
Rock Lake: Legends, Myths and Mysteries — 7 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., in St. John. Free.
Saturday
Art and Flowers — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Bank Left Gallery and Bistro, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Whimsical floral installation from local artists. Garden to table bakery from 9-11 a.m. and garden to table lunch noon-2 p.m. Reservations required for lunch. Visit bankleftgallery.com for more information.
Palouse Artwalk Artists Reception — 1-4 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., Palouse. Free.
Wine Expo — 4-8 p.m. Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Tickets $25 and available at latahcountyfair.com. A fundraiser for the Calam Temple of Shriners International, hosted by the Latah County Shrine Club. Live music, food and drinks.