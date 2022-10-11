Today
Foley Institute speaker series — Noon, Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall Washington State University, Pullman. Discussion from Alison Gash about effects of the recent Dobbs decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Wednesday
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Today
Foley Institute speaker series — Noon, Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall Washington State University, Pullman. Discussion from Alison Gash about effects of the recent Dobbs decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Wednesday
Moscow Garden Club — 1 p.m. Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Bobby shores, garden center manager at Moscow Building Supply, will speak. Business meeting at 2 p.m. Refreshments available. Meeting is open to the public.
Clearwater Fly Casters — 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. program. Dinner costs $20. Fred Muehlbauer will speak on salmon fishing on the Kodiak Road system rivers. For more information call (509) 878-1654
Board Game Night — 5:30 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. All ages welcome. The library has games ranging from Clue to Settlers of Catan.
Thursday
Book Repair Workshop — 6 p.m. Rosalia Library, 402 S. Whitman Ave., Rosalia. Learn how to repair books with a hands-on workshop for teens and adults. Reserve a spot by emailing rosalia@whitcolib.org or call (509) 523-3109.
Saturday
Fall Festival at Phillips Farm — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phillips Farm County Park, U.S. Highway 95, 5 miles north of Moscow. Cider pressing, hay rides, live music and grand opening of mountain biking and hiking trail.
October Dance at the Eagles — 5-10 p.m. 123 N. Main St., in Moscow. Dinner of fish and chips, chicken strips and steak bites for $7 from 5-7 p.m. Music from 7-10 p.m. Free and open to anyone over 21 years old. For more information call (208) 882-6763.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.