Artwalk at McConnell Mansion — 4-7 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Last chance to see the McConnell Mansion Masterpieces community art show. Light refreshments provided.
Knit Nite Holiday Party — 6-8 p.m. Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. Weekly knit night with a yarn and fiber related gift exchange. Gifts should be $20 or less.
Santa at the Dahmen Barn — 10:30 a.m. Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Santa will arrive by fire truck, reindeer snacks, cookies and cocoa will be served. Bring a camera for photos with Santa.
Victorian Christmas at McConnell Mansion — 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Food drive, holiday treats and tours of the mansion. Free.
“The Nutcracker” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets are $15-45. Available at uitickets.com. Moscow Movement Arts Center has a performance of “The Nutcracker.”
Idaho Foodbank Distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free. Until all boxes are gone. Boxes contain dairy, fresh produce, frozen meats and dry goods.