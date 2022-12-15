Today

Artwalk at McConnell Mansion — 4-7 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Last chance to see the McConnell Mansion Masterpieces community art show. Light refreshments provided.

Knit Nite Holiday Party — 6-8 p.m. Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. Weekly knit night with a yarn and fiber related gift exchange. Gifts should be $20 or less.

