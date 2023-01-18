Today
Moscow School Board Meet and Greet — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, 411 S. Main St., Moscow. Light refreshments will be provided. Meet the Moscow School Board representatives.
Thursday
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 8:15 am
Thursday
Moscow ArtWalk — 4-8 p.m. Various locations in Moscow. Free. Six host locations will have literary, culinary and performing arts. For a list of locations, visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Moscow Food Co-op 50th Anniversary Kickoff Party — 4:3-0-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Part of Artwalk, with historical merchandise and wine, beer and cheese samples. Best dressed in 1970s fashion might win a prize.
Palouse Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby — 5:30-7 p.m., Fiske Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Monthly meetings are open to everyone. Will discuss new initiatives at both the national and local level.
Free Family Science Night — 6 p.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Free. Families can visit the Palouse Discovery Science Center and participate in the exhibits and crafts.
Climate-Friendly Gardening — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow, or via Zoom. Bertie Weddell will discuss native plants and climate friendly gardening. Organized by the Idaho Native Plant Society. More information available at bit.ly/3GGFajG.
Friday
Adventure Shorts 2023 — 7-9 p.m. Moscow High School auditorium, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Enter through the Third Street entrance. Palouse Bicycle Racing Composite mountain bike team will show bike inspired short films. For more information visit PalouseBicycleRacing.org.
Saturday
Martin Luther King Human Rights Community Breakfast — 9:30-11 a.m. Moscow Middle School, 1410 E. D St., Moscow and via Zoom. Keynote speaker Scott Finiie will discuss community and human rights. For more information visit humanrightslatah.org.
