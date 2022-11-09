Palouse PAWS — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Program promotes community health through positive animal interactions.
The Great Outdoors — 6 p.m. Deary Community Library, 304 Second Ave., Deary. Dinner and dessert to be served. Call (208) 877-1664 for more information.
Sunrise Flag Raising Ceremony — 7 a.m. Washington State University Compton Union Building. Before the WSU Military-Affiliated Student Symposium. Refreshments will be served at 7:45 a.m. after the ceremony.
Old Time Music Jams — 4-6 p.m. Mikey’s Gyros back room, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Marsha Schoeffler and Marcus Smith. Next jams on Dec. 8.
Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap — 6 p.m. Student Recreation Center, 1000 Paradise Creek St., Moscow. Admission $5 from 6-6:30 p.m., $1 from 6:30-7 p.m. and free after 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit UI Vandal Ski Team.
Palouse People talk — 7-8 p.m. Freight Room, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Reserve a seat at pullmandepot.events@gmail.com. WSU graduate students in public history will discuss the ongoing Fallen Cougars project.
American Legion Open House — 10:30 a.m. American Legion Dudley Loomis Post No. 6, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Open house, light refreshments provided. Moscow High School choir to perform at 11 a.m.
Troy Veterans Day Program — 1:30 p.m. Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Open to all veterans and community members.
Veterans Remembrance Run/Walk — Registration starts at 8 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Course, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. Free to attend. Any food donations will be given to local food banks. Run, walk or ruck to remember veterans.
Scouting for Food Drive — 9 a.m. Pullman. Area Scouts will visit the Pullman neighborhoods to collect donations for local food banks.
Battling for Buddies Dart Benefit — 10 a.m. Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N Main St., Moscow. All proceeds benefit UI General Amos Veteran Center and American Legion. 50/50 raffle, barbecue lunch, silent auction and live band.