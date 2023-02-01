Today

Neill Public Library Food for Fines — Through Feb. 28, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Donations of nonperishable food items and hygiene products will earn a waiver for overdue fines up to $10. All donations will go to Pullman Community Action Center.

Whitman County Food for Fines — Through Feb. 28, Whitman County Library branches. Donations of unopened and unexpired items will equate to $1 forgiven in overdue fines. All donations will go to local food banks.

Tags

Recommended for you