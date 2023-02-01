Neill Public Library Food for Fines — Through Feb. 28, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Donations of nonperishable food items and hygiene products will earn a waiver for overdue fines up to $10. All donations will go to Pullman Community Action Center.
Whitman County Food for Fines — Through Feb. 28, Whitman County Library branches. Donations of unopened and unexpired items will equate to $1 forgiven in overdue fines. All donations will go to local food banks.
‘Open Make’ at Moscow Public Library — 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. All materials provided for a new activity each week. Open to all ages; children younger than 8 must have an adult caregiver present.
“Indian Law in 2023” — 7 p.m. via Zoom. Pullman League of Women Voters welcomes University of Idaho assistant professor Neoshia Roemer to discuss impacts of recent and ongoing Supreme Court decisions on tribal issues. For details, see lwvpullman.org.
“Identity: What’s my crisis?” — 7 p.m. Community Congressional United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Available via Zoom at pullmancc.org. Free. Presentation on gender identity and LGBT terms in a safe and inclusive environment.
Community Garden Party — 5-7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free. Hallway gallery show, garden themed snacks and more. Gallery open through March.
Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
MosCo Benefit Auction — 7 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $25 and available online at moscowcontemporary.org. All proceeds to benefit exhibitions and educational programs of MosCo.
Valentines Dance at the Eagles — 8-11 p.m. Moscow Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Free. Open to all 21 and older. Live music and dancing.
TabiKat Productions Drag Show — 9 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $8 in advance at Safari Pearl, 660 W. Pullman Road, Moscow, and $10 at the door. Must be 18 or older to attend.