Today
n “From Earth to the Universe”: 7-8 p.m. at the Washington State University Planetarium (Room 231 of Sloan Hall), 405 NE Spokane St., Pullman. A tour of the January night skies followed by a “30-minute voyage through time and space,” according to the organizers. $5. For more: physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium/.
Saturday
n Palouse Divide Free Ski Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area located 39 miles northeast of Moscow on State Highway 6. No passes required. Hyperspud Sports will have free rentals. For more information, contact palousedividenordic@gmail.com.
n Moscow Winterfest: noon to 4 p.m. downtown Moscow on Main Street between Third and Sixth streets. Dress in your best ’80s-themed ski wear for a party. Music will be provided by DJ Flux Capacitor and local band the Bedspins will cover favorite ’80s jams. Tickets are $25 and are required for anyone drinking.
Before Jan. 31
n Tartan quandary: The University of Idaho wants your help picking an official Vandal tartan. Go to uidaho.edu/tartan-vote between now and Jan. 31 and make your pick.
