Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Agricultural products — meat, cheese, wine — handmade goods and original recipe cuisine.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by residents.
Palouse Music Festival — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hayton-Greene Park, Palouse. $10 for adults, $5 for youth age 6 to 16 and free for youth 5 and younger. Live music, arts and craft vendors, nonprofit organizations and food vendors.
Candidate Meet and Greet — 12:30 p.m. Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., Potlatch, and 5 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. Latah County Democrats will have a meet and greet event with district and county candidates. Free pizza and conversation.
Cooling Station at Inland Oasis — 1-3 p.m. Inland Oasis community room, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Hours are subject to change based on volunteer availability. Masks, personal snacks and drinks are encouraged. No pets because the space is a food distribution site.
Late July Festival — 4-10 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Live music, beer tasting, food trucks. Free for general entry, $15 for four tasting tokens and event pint glass.
“Inland Northwest Immigrants: Newcomers to Latah County” — Through Aug. 31. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Explores the lives of German, Irish, and Swedish immigrant families.
Ice Cream Social — 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Free ice cream and toppings, live demonstrations, horse and wagon rides and live music. Hosted by the Latah County Historical Society.
Kids on the Trail — 2-3 p.m. Judy’s Trail, 1001 McKeehan Road, in Troy. Free. A nature scavenger hunt to find all the animals and plants which call the trail home. All materials provided.
Pullman National Night Out — 6-8 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 NE Reaney Way, Pullman. Free food, yard games and live music. Meet Pullman Police Department officers and learn safety information.
Moscow National Night Out — 6-8 p.m. Main Street, Downtown Moscow. Live music, raffles, safety information and free food. Meet Moscow Police Department officers and learn safety information.