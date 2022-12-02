Today

Pet pictures with Santa — 3-6 p.m. Pets are People Too, 428 Troy Road, Moscow. Cost: $15. Pets should be on leashes or in secure carriers until their turn. Proceeds benefit Humane Society of the Palouse.

University of Idaho Women’s Center 50th Anniversary — 6 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Free. Registration required, space is limited. Register at WC50thGala.eventbrite.com. Live music, food and no-host bar.

