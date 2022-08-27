Saturday

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original-recipe cuisine.

Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.

