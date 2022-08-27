Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original-recipe cuisine.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
NRS block party — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1638 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Celebrate 50 years of NRS, barbecue lunch at 11 a.m., building tours, film screenings and discounts.
March to the Park — 11 a.m. Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Palouse Pride organizers will lead a march to East City Park with the Pride Festival to follow in the park. Drag performers, entertainment, food and music.
Burgers, Brats and Music — noon, Kruegel Park, 705 SE Dilke St., Pullman. $25 for adults, $15 for children. Live music from Andru Gomez. Supports Friends of Hospice.
Shakespeare in the Park — 2 p.m. Lawson Gardens, 705 SE Derby St., Pullman. Free performance of “Twelfth Night” by the Pullman Civic Theatre.
Block Party — 4-8 p.m. Downtown Moscow, Main Street, Moscow. Presented by University of Idaho, city of Moscow and Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.
Unitarian Universalist Block Party — 7-10 p.m. 420 E. Second St., Moscow. Open house on recent construction at Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, live music and more.
Mass on the Grass — 10:30 a.m. Ghormley Park, 400 Home St., Moscow. Joint outdoor worship from St. Mark’s and St. James Episcopal churches. Potluck to follow.
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local farmers and artisans, beer garden, food vendors, music.