Today
Pour Company Artisan Grains Beer Fest — 4-9 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Tickets include entry, event glass and four 5-ounce pours. Local grain growers, maltsters, brewers and retailers will be in attendance.
Anchoring Yoga in Palouse — 6:30 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., in Palouse. $5 suggested donation. Leslie Sena will lead. Yoga mats will be available for participants who might need them. For info, contact Sarah Bofenkamp at (509) 878-1513.
Saturday
Troy Old Timers’ Day — All day event in Troy. Includes meals, parade, cornhole and volleyball tournaments, raffles and Quilt of Valor presentation. For more information visit bit.ly/3bOMi1x.
Sound Bath Guided Meditation — 9-10 a.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve. Nara Woodland will provide a sound bath with crystal and Himalayan singing. Yoga mats encouraged for personal comfort.
Jon and Rand Band at the Moscow Farmers Market — 10:30 a.m. Friendship Square, during the Moscow Farmers Market.
Plaid Raptor Release Party — 7:30 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Get a copy of the Moscow band’s first album and attend a performance.
Sunday
Volunteer Yard Work day — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 Old Moscow Road, Pullman. Volunteer to do outdoor tasks like weeding, reinforcing fencing, fixing catios and other tasks. Sign up at signup.com/go/AJjefmy.
Moscow Renaissance Fair Volunteer Party — 2-5 p.m. Veterans of Forgien Wars log cabin, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Patty’s Mexican Kitchen will have a catered enchilada meal and live music.
Monday
Anchoring Yoga in Colfax — 6 p.m. Lookout Park in Colfax. Meggie Cafferty will lead. $5 suggested donation. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats and carpool to the park because of parking restraints. For more infomation, contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at (509) 397-4366.
“Summer Breezes and Sweet Sounds” — 7 p.m. West side of the upper pond in the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Free. Attendees should bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Free parking in the golf course lot.
Tuesday
Cap’n Arr performance — 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Live performance as part of the summer reading program.
Herbs and Their Abilities — 4 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., Tekoa. Join gardener Meg Sutton and learn about different herbs and what they can do.