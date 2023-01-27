Today

“The Intersection Between Music, Race and Family” — 12:30-1:30 p.m. The Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Featuring musician, writer and record company executive Nabil Ayers. Presented by University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music and Africana Studies Program. More info at bit.ly/3XCPHUa.

“Continent in Dust: Experiments in a Chinese Weather System” — 3:30-5 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Featuring anthropologist Jerry C. Zee, Princeton University. Palouse Speaker Series presented by the Idaho Asia Institute, Idaho Society of Fellows and Martin Institute.

