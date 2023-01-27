“The Intersection Between Music, Race and Family” — 12:30-1:30 p.m. The Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Featuring musician, writer and record company executive Nabil Ayers. Presented by University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music and Africana Studies Program. More info at bit.ly/3XCPHUa.
“Continent in Dust: Experiments in a Chinese Weather System” — 3:30-5 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Featuring anthropologist Jerry C. Zee, Princeton University. Palouse Speaker Series presented by the Idaho Asia Institute, Idaho Society of Fellows and Martin Institute.
Comedy and Music Talent Show — 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $5. A fundraiser for the National Association for Music Educators Lionel Hampton School of Music student chapter.
Crab Dinner & Auction — 5 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Latah County Shrine Club event. Cost: $35. Tickets: bit.ly/3wddZYK.
Robin Wall Kimmerer — 6 p.m. Virtual talk. Washington State University Common Read Program will host Kimmerer to discuss her book, “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants. The event is free. Find access information at CommonReading.wsu.edu