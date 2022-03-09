Today
Tour of Alison Saar prints: 1 p.m. at the Jordan D. Schnitzer, 1535 Wilson Road, in Pullman. A special tour of the prints of Alison Saar in celebration of International Women’s Week. Free and open to the public.
“Democracy and Social Media”: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Presented by the Moscow League of Women Voters featuring Katie Blevins, Porismita Borah and Travis Ridout. bit.ly/LWVMSpF.
Thursday
Health and Wellness Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. A free event for everyone to find resources, see demonstrations and collect information on local businesses and organizations on a variety of health related topics.
“Something’s Afoot”: 7 p.m. today and Friday at Troy Lion’s Hall, 415 S. Main St. in Troy. Tickets are $10 at the door. The play is rated PG-13 for mild language, suggestive content and alcohol consumption. A musical parody of detective stories like those of Agatha Christie. Directed by Maureen Needham and Isaiah Raach.
“Neighbors in Dialogue”: Three local Latina women will share their stories and participate in a discussion with the audience as part of the Neighbors in Dialogue, a conversation with the Hispanic/Latinx communities. Presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 Campus St., in Pullman. Also will be available via Zoom. To register visit bit.ly/36r4ZFP.
Saturday
Moscow Cabin Fever Spin: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Suggested donation of $2 at the door to support kids’ knitting groups in the area. Join the Yarn Underground and Cabin Spinners Fiber Arts Guild in a one-day fiber art related community get-together.
Palouse Whitepine Big Game Banquet: 4:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, in Moscow. There will be an auction, dinner and games. Organized by the Idaho Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Find out more at bit.ly/3pNRnLL.