Today
Beyond Pink Purse Auction — 5-7 p.m. Zeppoz, 780 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Proceeds benefit NW Cancer Foundation of Hope. Presented by Pullman Moose.
Sunday
Sunday
Diane Worthey Book Reading — 2-3 p.m. Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Local author and music teacher Diane Worthey will read from her book, “Rise Up with a Song.”
Tuesday
“Punch-Drunk Love” — 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Dark Comedy, 2022. Part of Moscow Film Society’s That’s Amore series. bit.ly/PunchDrunkKenworthy.
Wednesday
Animation Show of Shows — 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Nationwide tour comprised of 10 films in its 22nd edition. bit.ly/KenworthyShowofShows.
Ongoing
“Keiko Hara: The Poetics of Space, Four Decades of Paintings and Prints” — Through Dec. 10. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition chronicling Hara’s woodblock printmaking.
McConnell Mansion-inspired Art — Through Dec. 16. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society.
