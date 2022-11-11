Today

American Legion Open House — 10:30 a.m. American Legion Dudley Loomis Post No. 6, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Open house, light refreshments provided. Moscow High School choir to perform at 11 a.m.

Troy Veterans Day Program — 1:30 p.m. Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Open to all veterans and community members.

