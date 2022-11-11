American Legion Open House — 10:30 a.m. American Legion Dudley Loomis Post No. 6, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Open house, light refreshments provided. Moscow High School choir to perform at 11 a.m.
Troy Veterans Day Program — 1:30 p.m. Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Open to all veterans and community members.
Veterans Remembrance Run/Walk — Registration starts at 8 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Course, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. Free to attend. Any food donations will be given to local food banks. Run, walk or ruck to remember veterans.
Fall Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main St., Palouse. Holiday bazaar with handmade, homemade and vintage treasures.
Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. More than 30 artisan vendors: produce, baked goods, fiber items, jewelry, art. Lunch by Mariana’s Tamales. Sales by Feronia Boutique in the Arts Workshop.
Scouting for Food Drive — 9 a.m. Pullman. Area Scouts will visit the Pullman neighborhoods to collect donations for local food banks.
Battling for Buddies Dart Benefit — 10 a.m. Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. All proceeds benefit UI General Amos Veteran Center and American Legion. 50/50 raffle, barbecue lunch, silent auction and live band.
Travel the Land of Sweets Fun & Fundraising — 3-5 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Handcrafted gifts, photos with Sugar Plum Fairy, gift exchange, costume contest. More information at moscowmovementartscenter.com.
“Vintique” and Gift Sale — 5:30-8 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Holiday market with vintage and handcrafted items, presented by S’Wheat Farm. Sip and shop. Drink credit included.
Harvest Dinner and Silent Auction — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20-25. Latah County Historical Society event presented by Gritman Medical Center. Soup, bread, salad and dessert, with silent auction proceeds benefiting McConnell Mansion Window Project.
Moscow Sister City Association — 4 p.m. Fiske room of the 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Annual meeting. University of Idaho faculty Janine Darragh will discuss teaching and learning in places of crisis.
Vintique and Gift Sale — 5:30-8 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free. Holiday market with vintage and handcrafted items, presented by S’Wheat Farm.