Moscow Artwalk — 4-8 p.m. various locations around Moscow. Opening event of the Artwalk season will include introduction of new artwork as part of the Storm Drain Mural program. For complete list of artists and location, see ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
American Legion fall meeting — 6-8 p.m. Dudley Loomis Post 6 American Legion cabin, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. All veterans are invited to see the recent upgrades to the cabin and join the fall meeting. For information contact Rand Lewis at dudleyloomispost6@gmail.com.
The Haunted Lodge — 7-11 p.m. Moscow Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Opening night. Cost: $5 or $3 with a food donation. All food donations given to the food bank, all pet food to the humane society.
Paul Blanton Memorial — 10 a.m. University of Idaho Administration Auditorium. The College of Art and Architecture will remember founding dean Paul Blanton.
Latah AARP Meeting — Noon, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Two presentations covering insurance changes regarding Medicare and other programs as well as power of attorney. Open to the public.
“Deep in the Heart” — 1-3 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $7, with all proceeds to The Wildlife Society’s University of Idaho Chapter. Michael Tewes of the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Institute will give a brief introduction before the documentary.
District 6 Candidate Forum — 3-4:30 p.m. 516 S. Main St., Moscow. New Saint Andrews College has a candidate forum for District 6 seats for the Idaho Legislature.
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m. in downtown Palouse. Open to ages 12 and older. Tickets are $35. Cash only. Two haunted houses, zombie walk and more. More information at visitpalouse.com/haunted-palouse.
Pullman Depot Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Use the Whitman Street entrance. All proceeds go to the depot.
Holiday Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothford Road, Viola. Features art from watercolor artist Andy Sewell and local photographer Brett Hogaboam. Variety of other handcrafted items.
Pop-up exhibit at Little Pink House Gallery — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. New pop-up exhibit titled “#paintpaint”, for more information visit littlepinkhousegallery.com
Cameron Lutheran Church Turkey Dinner — 5 p.m. 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick. Cost: $15 for adults; $10 for children 6-12; children younger than 6 are free. Turkey dinner and auction to benefit local and national charities.
