Moscow Artwalk — 4-8 p.m. various locations around Moscow. Opening event of the Artwalk season will include introduction of new artwork as part of the Storm Drain Mural program. For complete list of artists and location, see ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.

American Legion fall meeting — 6-8 p.m. Dudley Loomis Post 6 American Legion cabin, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. All veterans are invited to see the recent upgrades to the cabin and join the fall meeting. For information contact Rand Lewis at dudleyloomispost6@gmail.com.

