Thursday
Family Science Game Night: 6-8 p.m. Palouse Science Discovery Center, 950 NE Nelson Court in Pullman. Free for the whole family. Math games and brain teasers and a puzzle exchange. Masks required.
“The Odd Couple”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nye Street Theater, 1220 NW Nye St. in Pullman. A Neil Simon play in which a neat freak and a slob become roommates. Produced and performed by the Pullman Civic Theatre. Tickets at pullmancivictheatre.org.
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring Jay Gandhi and Yacouba Sissoko. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.
Friday
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.
Saturday
Legislative Town Hall: 2 p.m. Kendrick Grange Hall, 614 Main St. in Kendrick. Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, will give an update on the 2022 Idaho legislative session and answer questions. Cookies will be served.
Pullman Mardi Gras: Live music starting at 3 p.m. at Pups & Cups Cafe and from 5-6:30 p.m. at Manny’s Coffee House. There is a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gifts on Grand.
Beer, Brats and Banjos: 6 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds. 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost is $20. Dinner, live music, games and prizes. All proceeds support the Moscow High School FFA chapter. Tickets available at auctria.events/moscowffa or at the door.
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring the Lionel Hampton Big Band with Joseph Doubleday and The Chris Potter Trio. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.