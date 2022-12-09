Latah AARP Meeting — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. At Noon, elected officials from District 6 and Latah County will speak to the group. Lunch is served at 11:30 and cost is $16.
Local Authors at the Dahmen Barn — 5-8 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Local authors Stu Scott, Keith Peterson, Paula Coomer, Malina Morgan and more will discuss their books and meet with fans. Books available for purchase, local food samples and holiday treats. Also Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“A Christmas Carol” — 7:30 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. A dinner theater production. Cost: $40. More information at pullmancivictheatre.org.
Santa Photos and Breakfast — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE 400 Fairmount Dr., Pullman. Free photo with santa and pancake breakfast.
University of Idaho Commencement — 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. ICCU Arena, Moscow.
Washington State University Commencement — 10 a.m. Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman.
Moscow Winter Fayre — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Open market with locally handcrafted goods and foods.
Latah Railway Model Train Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The club will have scale models of railway trains. Free and open to the public.
Army-Navy Football Game watch party — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dudley Loomis Post 6, American Legion, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Open to all veterans. Beverages available.
Potlatch Christmas Parade — 5 p.m. Starting at Potlatch City Swimming Pool, 700 Ponderosa Drive, Potlatch. Theme is Christmas in America. Fireworks start around 6:15 p.m. at the Scenic 6 Park Depot.