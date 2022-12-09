Today

Latah AARP Meeting — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. At Noon, elected officials from District 6 and Latah County will speak to the group. Lunch is served at 11:30 and cost is $16.

Local Authors at the Dahmen Barn — 5-8 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Local authors Stu Scott, Keith Peterson, Paula Coomer, Malina Morgan and more will discuss their books and meet with fans. Books available for purchase, local food samples and holiday treats. Also Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you