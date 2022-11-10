Today

Sunrise Flag Raising Ceremony — 7 a.m. Washington State University Compton Union Building. Before the WSU Military-Affiliated Student Symposium. Refreshments will be served at 7:45 a.m. after the ceremony.

Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap — 6 p.m. Student Recreation Center, 1000 Paradise Creek St., Moscow. Admission $5 from 6-6:30 p.m., $1 from 6:30-7 p.m. and free after 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit UI Vandal Ski Team.

