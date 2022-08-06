Today

Deary Friendship Days — All day in Deary. Events begin at 6 a.m. at the Deary Fire Hall with breakfast. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Street dance at the end of the night. More information on the Deary-Idaho Facebook page.

Rummage Sale Fundraiser — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Moscow’s Lion’s Club will have clothing, home goods, books and more. All sales by donation and will support the Lion’s Club.

Tags

Recommended for you