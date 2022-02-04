Send events for consideration to briefs@dnews.com
Today
Community art show: 5-7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St. in Moscow. The opening reception of the “Paper” community art show in the hallway gallery of the 1912 Center. The event is free and open to the public and will have crepes from Ladybug Creations and the chance to vote on the art displayed.
Saturday
Legislative update: Idaho Senator David Nelson, D-Moscow, will deliver a legislative update at 9 a.m. in Potlatch at the Potlatch library, 1010 Onaway Road. All are welcome.
Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St. in Moscow. Shop local craft vendors at the February winter market. Stephanie Wilkes, formerly head chef at Bloom, will be catering the market with food available for purchase.
Next week
“Castlewood” script reading: A Zoom performance by Bethany Paulson at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. Organized by University of Idaho Department of Theater Arts. Register at bit.ly/3giivNO.
Is it Love, Actually?: 2 p.m. Feb. 11 on Facebook Live. The Moscow Public Library and Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse are presenting a look at relationships in pop culture. Livestream is available bit.ly/3AVQhBL.