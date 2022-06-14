Today
Leapin’ Louie — 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. A live performance as part of the summer reading program.
Wednesday
Storytime with Mayor Johnson — 10:30 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Join Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson for a storytime. For more events, visit neill-lib.org.
Common Tone Music Festival — 6-9 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., No. 130 in Moscow. The young composer’s program, live performances. For more information, visit bit.ly/3tALXFT.
Suds with a Scholar — 6 p.m. Latah County Fair Office, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Latah County Historical Society welcomes Gary Strong to discuss “Life in Potlatch.” $12 for general public, $10 for society members. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs.
Free Yoga — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hyperspud Sports, 402 S. Main St., Moscow. Bring mat and water bottle. Open to beginners and intermediate levels. Taught by Stephanie Frost. Space is limited.
Thursday
Moscow Artwalk Finale — 4-8 p.m. Various Moscow locations. Live music, food trucks and performance art. For a complete list of participants, visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Music at the Kenworthy — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. A trio of musicians will play under the marquee followed by a 7:30 p.m. showing of “This is Spinal Tap.”
Common Tone Music Festival — 6-9 p.m. Paradise Creek Brewery, 505 SE. Riverview St., Suite C in Pullman. For more information, visit bit.ly/3tALXFT.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Jill Freuden to perform. Specials at Rico’s Pub and Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream. Mela Catering open at new location nearby.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn on the University of Idaho campus. “Spider-man: Now Way Home.” Free. Attendees encouraged to bring seats, blankets and snacks.
Saturday
Viola Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. A community wide yard sale and flea market.
Sunday
Breakfast Social for Sojourners’ Alliance — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow. Cost is $10, children under 5 are free. The Friends of Sojourners’ to serve potato-egg casserole, muffins, bagels, coffee and tea.