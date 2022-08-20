Great Moscow Food Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations accepted at Moscow Farmers Market by the bus stop in front of the Moscow Hotel and at East City Park. Organized by Latah County Human Rights Task Force and city of Moscow Human Rights Commission.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. downtown Moscow and Friendship Square, Moscow. Local produce, crafts and original recipe cuisine.
Yoga in the Cedars — 8:15-9:30 a.m. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve, Moscow. Jessica Drago will lead all levels, all ages yoga practice. Free to attend.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Troy City Park. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
Hog Haven Battle of the Bands — 4-8 p.m. Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Bands competition and classic car and motorcycle show. Free. Tickets can be purchased to vote for bands. All purchases benefit Palouse Cares.
Cherry Sisters Revival — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Tickets available at the door beginning at 6:15; food, wine, beer available for purchase.
Craig Morgan Live in Concert — 7 p.m. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Country music. bit.ly/craigmorganui.
Song Circle — 2 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Lenville Road, Genesee. Free and open to the public. Sing along with Rob Ely. Refreshments to follow.
Kids on the Trail — 2-3 p.m. Judy’s Trail, McKeehan Road, Troy. Kids learn about the food web, macroinvertebrates and forestry health. Presented by Idaho Firewise and Palouse Land Trust.
1912 Center Plaza Concert — 5-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Music starts at 6 p.m. from Pumice Pocket. Free. Chairs and tables provided. Food and drinks available for purchase. Will be moved to the Great Room in case of inclement weather.
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local farmers and artisans, beer garden, food vendors, music.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fresh farm products, prepared foods and handmade arts and crafts.
Latah Farmers Market in Potlatch — 4-7 p.m. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. ADA accessible and pet, family friendly.
Path to College Night — 7-8:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. For ninth- and 10th-grade families. Free pizza and drinks. Presented by Palouse Pathways.