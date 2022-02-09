Today
Career fair: 2-6 p.m. at the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome 711 S. Rayburn St., in Moscow. For college students and other job seekers. More than 90 organizations will be at the event, which will include assistance to find jobs, internships, seasonal jobs or graduate opportunities.
Poetry reading: Natalie Diaz, a 2021 Pulitzer Prize winner for poetry, will give a Youtube live reading at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Washington State University Common Reading and Visiting Writing Series. The link to the Youtube live is bit.ly/3orsKnt.
Journalism forum: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at lwvmoscow.org. Panelists include Nathan Alford, Kenton Bird and Christina Lords. They will discuss “Without Fear or Favor: Journalistic Independence in a Hyper-Partisan Era.”
Thursday
Palouse Cult Film Revival: 6 p.m. at the Best Western University Inn in Moscow. “Miracle Valley” will be shown tonight. “The Room” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. Actor, director and author Greg Sestero will be joining the showing of “The Room” for a live reading. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3Gs7RyE.
Friday
Is it Love, Actually?: 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. The Moscow Public Library and Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse are presenting a look at relationships in pop culture. Livestream is availablebit.ly/3AVQhBL.
Saturday
“This is How You Love”: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard Drive in Pullman. The Palouse Choral Society Valentine’s concert with guest conductor Matt Myers. Tickets at palousechoralsociety.org/.