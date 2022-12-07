Today

Holiday Book Fair — 11 a.m. to 3 pm. Terrell Library, 140 Glenn Terrell Mall, Washington State University, Pullman. Discounts on books published throughout the year. Authors Helen Heavirland and Keith Petersen will sign books at noon.

Tree of Light and Remembrance Ceremony — 5:30 p.m. Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Join Friends of Hospice in remembering loved ones.

