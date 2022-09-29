Friday

Latah AARP Candidate Forum — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. University Inn Best Western, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Lunch available at noon. Open to the public. Meet Legislative District 6 candidates.

Sacajawea Sculpture Dedicatication — 3 p.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center Tribal Lounge, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Sacajawea dollar coin model Randy’L Teton will speak about the sculpture and tribal perspective of Sacajawea’s story.

Tags

Recommended for you