Latah AARP Candidate Forum — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. University Inn Best Western, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Lunch available at noon. Open to the public. Meet Legislative District 6 candidates.
Sacajawea Sculpture Dedicatication — 3 p.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center Tribal Lounge, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Sacajawea dollar coin model Randy’L Teton will speak about the sculpture and tribal perspective of Sacajawea’s story.
U-Pick Pumpkins at Eggert Farm — 3-6 p.m. Washington State University Eggert Family Organic Farm, Animal Science Road, behind WSU Bear Research, Education, and Conservation Center. Mini pumpkins, pie pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns available. No pets allowed.
Washington State University Homecoming Pep Rally — 6-7 p.m. Flag Lane, on Stadium Way in Pullman. Celebrate WSU homecoming with the WSU Cheer Squad, Crimson Girls and athletes of WSU varsity sports.
University of Idaho Homecoming — Serpentine at 8 p.m. starting at the UI Golf Course. Bonfire at 8:30 p.m. in the ASUI Kibbie Dome parking lot. ICCU fireworks and drone show to follow at about 9:15 p.m.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jackson Street parking lot, Moscow. Temporary move for University of Idaho Homecoming parade.
Second Annual FOE Garage Sale — 9 a.m. to noon today and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday 123 N. Main St., Moscow. The Moscow Fraternal Order of the Eagles will have a garage sale. Used housewares, linens, home decor and clothing. All proceeds go to Christmas for Kids.
UI Homecoming Parade — Starts at noon in downtown Moscow with the future Vandal parade followed at 12:30 p.m. by the full university/community parade.
Fall Festival BrewFest — 2 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $35 at the door. Craft beer from local breweries.
Pizza and Conversations with Candidates — 4 p.m. Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut S., Genesee. Free pizza and meet Democratic candidates for Latah County and Idaho offices. Open to all.