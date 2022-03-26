Today
MLK Art and Essay Award ceremony: 9:30 a.m. 1912 Center, LeCompte Auditorium, 412 E. 3rd St., in Moscow. District 5 Sen. David Nelson will hand out the awards for the winners of the 2022 Martin Luther King Art and Essay contest by the Latah County Human Rights Commission.
Roger Williams Symposium: Progressive Christian author Diana Butler Bass to deliver the event’s keynote address, “Freeing Jesus in our Live and in the Public Square,” at 7 p.m. at Pullman Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St. For more on the symposium, see pullmanucc.org.
Dancers Drummers Dreamers: 7:30-9 p.m. Today and 2-3:30 p.m. today and Sunday, at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Cost: General $14.50; senior, $12.50; UI student and youth, $10. Music, dance, singing and slapstick comedy. More information at bit.ly/DanceDrumDream.
Sunday
Families for Climate Action: 3-5 p.m. at Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Dr., in Moscow. Join the Palouse Citizen Climate Lobby to learn about Citizen Climate Lobby and tools for contacting members of Congress. Activities for children include planting herbs to take home and families can help spread wood chips on trails.