Today
- Indie Folk: New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest: 4-6 p.m. an exhibit at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at WSU, 1535 Wilson Road in Pullman. Independent curator and writer Melissa Feldman will have a gallery talk about the exhibit and the 17 regional artists featured.
- Artwalk in Moscow: 4-8 p.m. at multiple locations in Moscow. Allegra, 507 S Main Street, will have stained glass and canvas works by Polly Walker. Third Street Gallery, 206 E Third Street, will have fresh popcorn, and three exhibits.
- “What are you reading?”: 7-8 p.m. at One World Cafe, 533 S Main St in Moscow. An informal book club open to any adult and meets on the third Thursday of each month. No book is assigned, everyone just brings what they’re currently reading for a laid back book club experience.
- January Ukulele Sing-Along: 7-8 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333, N Jackson St. in Moscow. Bring your ukulele and good humor to the back room of the brewery for a ukulele sing-along to bring in the new year.
Saturday
- Palouse Divide Free Ski Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palouse Divide Ski area located 39 miles northeast of Moscow on Highway 6. No passes required. Hyperspud Sports will have free rentals. For more information contact palousedividenordic@gmail.com
- Moscow Winterfest: noon to 4 p.m. downtown Moscow on Main Street between Third and Sixth streets. Dress in your best ’80s themed ski wear for a party. Music will be provided by DJ Flux Capacitor and local band the Bedspins will cover favorite ’80s jams. Tickets are $25 and are required for anyone drinking.
