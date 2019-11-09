Luis Alberto Urrea will visit the Palouse next week as author of the Everybody Reads 2019 community reading selection, “The House of Broken Angels.”
Urrea’s novel provides a closer look at the daily lives, trials and triumphs of Mexican-Americans.
Urrea’s presentations on the Palouse are as follows:
Noon Tuesday at Artisans of Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
Noon Thursday at Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
7 p.m. Thursday at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Noon Friday in the Holland Library at Washington State University in Pullman.
7 p.m. Friday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Participants wanting lunch at Thursday’s presentation at Whitman County Library should RSVP to (509) 397-4366.