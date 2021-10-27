Everybody reads

Colfax librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires shows off “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore,” by Matthew Sullivan, which she describes as a “fiendishly clever mystery that will keep you guessing until the very last page.” Whitman County Library will virtually welcome the book’s author, Matthew Sullivan, as part of the Everybody Reads regional program Tuesday through Nov. 5. Visit everybody-reads.org for more information.

