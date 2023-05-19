Everywhere you look, emanations of ancient Rome

William L. Spence

Spence is a retired Tribune political reporter who will write periodic updates during his walkabout this summer in Spain.

A GUARDA, Spain — The Romans may have built things to last, but they weren’t too concerned about comfort.

The 2,000-year-old stone-paved roads along our route were extremely picturesque, but hard on the feet. Not sure how many miles we hiked on them, but I’ll take a good beach boardwalk any day.