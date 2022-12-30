LEWISTON — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday following his first-degree murder conviction in the death of Samuel Johns after his sentencing was delayed several times.

Ewing was sentenced by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. The 44-year-old was charged and convicted in the shooting death of Samuel Johns on Jan. 8, 2021. His son, Demetri Ewing, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, was convicted on the same charges in a separate trial.

The courtroom was packed with viewers, including family members of the victim and detectives who worked on the case. The courtroom was silent when Gaskill imposed the prison sentence along with a $5,000 civil penalty to be paid to the family. Clyde Ewing showed little reaction.

