Taija “Tay” Nelms arrived 10 minutes early for her calculus final at Eastern Washington University in late March. A few students were sitting down, and the lights weren’t even on yet.

Moments later, a classmate at a nearby desk collapsed.

Running Start student Justus Danielli, a 16-year-old from Ferris High School there to take the same test, had gone into sudden cardiac arrest. When a 911 dispatcher urged CPR, Nelms acted quickly and used her training from her days as Hillyard pool lifeguard.