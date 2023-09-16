BOISE — A former middle school teacher could spend the next six decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student.

Fourth District Judge Lynn Norton sentenced Cory Gaylor, who taught Spanish at Kuna Middle School, to up to 60 years in prison after he “groomed and sexually abused” the student in his classroom on several occasions, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 52-year-old could be eligible for parole after 13 years in prison.

