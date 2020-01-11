Lovina Englund will discuss Palouse Land Trust updates at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Englund is the executive director of Palouse Land Trust, a nonprofit organization that works with families and individuals across the Palouse and north central Idaho to conserve and protect land including: working agricultural land and forests; healthy waterways and wildlife habitat; iconic landscapes; open spaces; outdoor recreation sites; and special ecosystems like the Native Palouse Prairie.