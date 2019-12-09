A reception for exhibited work by Leo Ames, “Plein Air Watercolors and Oils,” is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow.
Ames’ work went on display Dec. 3 and will continue through Jan. 31.
The exhibit features previously unexhibited paintings. Art, books and reproductions of Ames’ art will be on sale at the reception. Funds benefit the University of Idaho Foundation Leo Edwin Ames Art Scholarship Endowment.
Ames worked for more than 30 years at the UI as director of publications working as a graphic designer, illustrator, writer and photographer.