Expanding access to the University of Idaho’s unique and innovative research

Doney

 Melissa Hartley

As a land grant university, the University of Idaho seeks to “shape the future through innovative thinking,” according to its strategic plan.

One way the University of Idaho Library supports this mission is by collaborating with the Office of the Provost, Office of Research and Economic Development, and external donors to offer the University of Idaho - Open Access Publishing Fund, or U of I - OAPF. This fund supports University of Idaho authors who are interested in publishing their research articles in fully open access journals by paying the associated article processing charges.

After reading these introductory sentences, you might have a few questions, such as: 1. What is a fully open access journal; 2. What are article processing charges; 3. Are there journals that make some articles open access, but not all articles; and 4. Why should I care about the U of I - OAPF?