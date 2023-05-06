Expanding access to the University of Idaho’s unique and innovative research

As a land grant university, the University of Idaho seeks to “shape the future through innovative thinking,” according to its strategic plan.
One way the University of Idaho Library supports this mission is by collaborating with the Office of the Provost, Office of Research and Economic Development, and external donors to offer the University of Idaho - Open Access Publishing Fund, or U of I - OAPF. This fund supports University of Idaho authors who are interested in publishing their research articles in fully open access journals by paying the associated article processing charges.
After reading these introductory sentences, you might have a few questions, such as: 1. What is a fully open access journal; 2. What are article processing charges; 3. Are there journals that make some articles open access, but not all articles; and 4. Why should I care about the U of I - OAPF?
1. What is a fully open access journal?
Fully open access journals are those that only publish open access articles. Every article published in a fully open access journal is free for anyone, anywhere to read immediately upon publication. This means that you don’t need to pay for an individual subscription or be affiliated with a college, university, library or organization to read the articles. The Directory of Open Access Journals (doaj.org/) maintains a list of high quality, peer-reviewed, fully open access journals.
2. What are article processing charges?
Some fully open access journals charge publishing fees, often called article processing charges, to publish an article. These fees are often paid by the author, but sometimes colleges, universities, libraries or organizations pay these fees on behalf of the author. Other fully open access journals do not charge publishing fees. Fully open access journals that charge for use often use these fees to offset the journal’s operating costs. With nonopen access journals, these operating costs are offset by the subscription fees individual readers or organizations, like libraries, pay to access articles in a specific journal.
3. Are there journals that make some articles open access, but not all articles?
Hybrid open access journals, which work a bit differently. Hybrid open access journals charge subscription fees to individual readers or organizations, like libraries. But they also offer authors the option to pay a fee to publish their article open access. In hybrid open access journals, those articles that are published open access are free for anyone, anywhere, to read, but the remaining articles are only available to those who pay subscription fees. Many well-known subscription journals are now considered hybrid open access journals. The UI Library, Office of the Provost, Office of Research and Economic Development, and our other donors decided early on that hybrid journals would not qualify for the U of I - OAPF.
4. Why should I care about the U of I - OAPF?
At its core, the U of I - OAPF helps make the innovative research conducted at the University of Idaho as widely and easily accessible as possible to those in our community, state, nation and beyond. Since opening in 2018, the U of I - OAPF has allocated a total of $180,000 and funded the publication of 125 open access journal articles. These articles have included a total of more than 200 UI affiliated authors across six colleges and more than 30 departments, programs and centers, University of Idaho Extension, the Idaho Geological Survey and two institutes. Since all 125 articles were published in fully open access journals, they are completely free for anyone, anywhere, to access. You can read them online, download a PDF copy for later, or even share the link to the article or a PDF copy with someone else without paying a subscription fee.
Please visit lib.uidaho.edu/services/oapf/funded.html to find direct links to these 125 articles and any new articles supported by the U of I - OAPF. You can also navigate to any search engine when browsing the web and type “University of Idaho OAPF Funded Articles” into the search bar.
Kenyon is the social sciences librarian at the University of Idaho Library.