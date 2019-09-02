Bryonia alba, the plant with green vines and leaves, curling tendrils, yellow flowers and black berries when ripe, was unknown in the Northwest until 1978.
That’s when Richard Old, a fifth-generation Whitman County resident and weed identification specialist, said he discovered the invasive weed in the southern part of the county.
The nonnative plant, also called white bryony and Northwest kudzu, has grown exponentially across the Palouse the last four decades, killing native plants in the process.
“This is a plant that attacks the few remaining native areas,” Old said.
Old, who has identified plants for Washington State University since 1976 and for the University of Idaho since 1984, said birds eat Bryonia alba berries, which are poisonous to humans if ingested. When the birds defecate the Bryonia alba berry seeds, which is often near native black hawthorn and chokecherry plants because birds enjoy berries from those plants too, new Bryonia alba plants eventually grow over those native plants and act as a canopy.
“Bryonia is a very strong perennial vine and it climbs up those trees and shades them out,” Old said. “And then once it’s shaded out the tree, then it just has a big naked trellis to grow on.”
He said Bryonia alba’s population is too widespread to eliminate the plant from the Palouse. The vines can be ripped away from the tree branches and other plants they grow on, but the Bryonia alba’s huge tuberous roots need to be removed to eliminate the plant from the area where is growing, which is not feasible.
“You’ve got an established perennial that produces berries that are spread by birds,” Old said.
He said steps should have been taken to get rid of the plant shortly after he discovered it.
“When we can do something about it, we ignore it until it gets to the point that we can’t do anything about it, and then we legislate it,” Old said.
The plant is classified as a Class B noxious weed in Washington and is on Idaho’s containment list.
Old said Bryonia alba grows in areas of high ecological value — like native plant areas — but not in areas of high economic value — like wheat fields. If the tables were turned, the widespread growth would have been taken more seriously, he said.
“If it grew in wheat fields, we’d be all over it,” Old said.
The plant can be found in other northwestern states like Montana and Utah. It is native to Europe but was introduced to the region for medicinal purposes.
“We bring something in, and then it gets away from us, and then the damage that it does is much greater than the benefit we were trying to acquire by bringing it in in the first place,” Old said.
