Robert V. Percival, director of the Environmental Law Program at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law, will deliver a talk, “China’s Environmental Courts: An Assessment,” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 104 of the University of Idaho’s Menard Law Building, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow.
Percival is one of the world’s leading experts on environmental law, and has worked with the highest courts in China to help implement environmental law there.
The talk is co-sponsored by the UI College of Law and the Confucius Institute, and is the first in the Confucius Institute’s fall 2019 edition of the “China on the Palouse Speakers Series.”
The event is free and open to the public.