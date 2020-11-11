Republican challenges to 2020 elections results are unlikely to affect the outcome, but those results and resulting litigation will likely be studied by political scientists for years to come, according to expert panelists in a virtual event hosted by Washington State University on Tuesday.
During the panel discussion, three political scientists discussed legal challenges to election results and what those results illustrate about political culture in the U.S. and the behaviors of the American electorate.
Author and associate professor of Political Science at Queens College, City University of New York Keena Lipsitz, said the 2020 general election is turning out to be one of the most litigated elections in U.S. history. She said both Republicans and Democrats have filed nearly 400 lawsuits across the country related to the election. She said Republican lawsuits questioning the legitimacy of results have been largely unsuccessful despite the fact that President Donald Trump has nominated 25 percent of federal judges to the bench
This includes the president’s latest “Hail Mary” attempt to delay certification of the vote in Pennsylvania which tipped the scales in favor of President-elect Joe Biden when it was called Saturday. While this challenge is unlikely to succeed for a variety of reasons, she said the purpose of this litigation may not be to win. As of Tuesday evening, Trump has refused to concede or allow a transition of power to begin.
“The point of all this litigation … I don’t know that there’s really an expectation of winning, it’s more to just support the notion that this is an illegitimate election,” Lipsitz said. “President Trump might be successful in that.”
While Biden won the popular vote by more than 5 million votes, panelist and political scientist Alan Abramowitz pointed out his margin of victory in swing states key to his success in the contest was much narrower. He said Biden’s win is largely thanks to flipping five states carried by Trump in 2016 — Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania. He said this helps show the electoral college is tilted in favor of Republicans in a way that it wasn’t just a few election cycles ago.
“What is clear is that the margin in swing states that decided the outcome of the election was much closer than the margin in the national popular vote,” Abramowitz said. “A switch of a relatively small number of votes here — maybe 100,000 votes in a few states — could have given this election to Donald Trump in the electoral vote.”
Abramowitz predicted as mail-in ballots continue to be counted, Biden’s lead in the popular vote would widen to 8 million. He said one trend that has manifested in recent years is the growing popularity of “straight ticket voting.” He said a voter’s selection of president is much more likely to reflect which party they’ll vote for in congressional races than it was in past election cycles.
The final panelist, Stanford professor of Political Science David Brady, said this rise in straight ticket voting may have helped limit a so-called “blue wave” many progressives predicted would overtake Congress. Democrats in the House of Representatives held onto their majority but were unable to expand it as they’d hoped and the balance of the Senate rests on a pair of runoff elections that will take place in Georgia in the spring. He said polls predicting a surge of Democratic congressional wins were likely thrown off by a number of factors including that voter turnout models were unreliable as Republicans generally are less likely to respond to polls in the first place.
Brady said high voter turnout favored Biden and helped him edge ahead of Trump in key states. More specifically, Brady said, Biden won over more moderate Republicans and Independent party voters than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. He said a more progressive candidate would have likely fared far worse.
“I think that any other candidate other than Joe Biden would have had a much higher probability of losing this race,” Brady said. “This shouldn’t be a negative story on what happened to the Democrats. I think that Biden ran a very good campaign and the most important point is battleground states … are not very easy for Democrats to win.”
