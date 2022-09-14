Experts: Take precautions as smoke lingers

<text>Washington State University student Patrick Wright, of Everett, Wash., takes a video on his cellphone of the surrounding wildfire smoke Tuesday in Pullman while on a hike with a few friends visiting from his hometown. “It’s almost depressing because this is our Earth. … It’s unhealthy for everyone and it affects my mental health,” Wright said about the smoke.</text>

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

As wildfire smoke clouds up the sky in the inland Northwest, experts say everyone should be taking precautions for their health — even if they aren’t feeling symptoms.

Although people with asthma, COPD and other conditions that affect breathing are most afflicted by smoke, Dr. Pranabh Shrestha, a pulmonologist at Gritman Medical Center, said everyone should be taking precautions when the air quality index reaches 150 or higher.

Lewiston’s air quality was 170 on Tuesday, and is expected to be higher than 100 until Thursday. In Moscow, the air quality index reached 168 on Tuesday, and is expected to stay just below 100 the rest of the week.

