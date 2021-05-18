Palouse Discovery Science Center has two new exhibits, one aimed at teaching visitors of all ages about outer space. The other deals with managing finances.
The exhibits, called “Moneyville” and “Sun, Earth, Universe,” came to the Palouse from the Mobius Science Center in Spokane.
Center Director Meri Joswiak said “Sun, Earth, Universe” was developed as a collaboration between NASA and the National Informal STEM Education Network and is of particularly high quality. In addition to being a sophisticated exhibit, she said it offers instruction in both English and Spanish and is connected to online resources.
Joswiak said about 50 organizations including Mobius were awarded the exhibit and one of the conditions of that award is that they must loan it to other, smaller organizations like the science center for free.
“Moneyville,” Joswiak said, was purchased by the center for about $5,000, the cost of which was completely covered by Washington Trust Bank in Pullman. Brand new, she said such a display could cost as much as $50,000.
“With (“Moneyville”) we have the opportunity to develop upon it and expand upon it,” Joswiak said. “In the coming years, we already have plans to add some pieces on cryptocurrency (and) we’re going to work with Pullman Regional Hospital to develop ... like a farmers market piece.”
Science center facilities coordinator Jess Jones said the center’s space is ever-changing, but the NASA exhibit should be in place for about a year before it’s replaced with something else.
The exhibit itself consists of a set of kiosks featuring different space-related activities intended to familiarize users with a variety of different space-related science. Jones said perhaps the most popular station allows children to create their own “spacecraft” out of foam pieces that fit together and then send them through a battery of turbulence tests by strapping them to surfaces that can be jiggled and shaken by pulling or turning the appropriate lever.
Despite the intimidating subject matter, Joswiak said “Moneyville” is approachable for all ages as well. This exhibit has its own handful of activity-oriented stations including a kiosk where users can design their own currency, a scale with a money bag on one side that visually demonstrates balancing a budget against expenses represented by weighted blocks and a giant display that shows what $1 million would look like as $1 bills.
“The big questions ... (are) what is money? How does it work? How is it made? It kind of goes through the whole history, science, math and economics behind currency,” Joswiak said. “Some of the big takeaways for our children we’re hoping they walk away with is that they’re developing concepts and strategies that are going to help them with real life decision making — specifically balancing a budget and weighing needs versus wants.”
Jones said despite its position as the only science center in the Palouse region and its many years of serving children in the area, it’s sometimes difficult to get the word out about what they have to offer the community. She said the center isn’t only for children, but much of the space is designed to give parents opportunities to interact with and learn alongside their children.
“We’re really the only science center in the area, aside from Mobius (in Spokane) and PacSci over in Seattle,” said Jones. “We’re a pretty unique place for what we do and provide for the community and it’s unfortunate that a lot of people don’t really know we’re here.”
“Our mission is really to ignite a curiosity and a lifelong love of learning,” Joswiak said. “Science is our tool and our platform for that.”
Palouse Discovery Science Center is at 950 Northeast Nelson Court in Pullman and is open Tuesday through Saturday. Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $6 for children. For more information on the exhibits or educational programs at the center, visit palousescience.net.
Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.