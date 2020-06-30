An individual reportedly called Gritman Medical Center in Moscow Sunday, said an explosive was inside the building and hung up the phone, according to Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt.
The call, which reportedly sounded like a male’s voice, was reported to police at 4:56 a.m.
Krasselt said police searched Gritman, Moscow Family Medicine and QuickCARE facilities and did not locate an explosive. He said police have the phone number that was used to make the call and it is investigating.