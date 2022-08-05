Settlement talks between Snake and Columbia river salmon advocates and the federal government will continue for at least another year and include dam breaching as a possible fish recovery strategy.

On Thursday, the Biden administration and plaintiffs in a long-running lawsuit over the harm federal dams inflict on threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead agreed to extend a stay in court proceedings that has been in place since last October. The parties — which include the federal government as the defendant and the Nez Perce and other tribes, the state of Oregon and a coalition of fishing and environmental groups as plaintiffs — are seeking a “durable long-term strategy to restore salmon and other native fish populations to healthy and abundant levels.”

In agreeing to the extension, the government has committed to looking at breaching the four lower Snake River dams and reintroducing salmon above Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams on the upper Columbia River.

