The Latah County Courthouse will remain closed, except for appointments, but members of the public are now required to wear face coverings while at the courthouse.
The requirement is part of guidelines Latah County Commissioners adopted Monday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guidelines follow Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Rebound Idaho Plan, which was enacted Thursday.
With the help of ongoing updates and developments from Little’s office, the Idaho Supreme Court, Public Health – Idaho North Central District, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others, Latah County is continuing to develop and refine guidelines for relaxing restrictions on county facilities and operations that have been in place since the order restricting public access to county facilities was issued by county commissioners March 18, Monday’s order said.